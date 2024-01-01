rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6340821
Teddy bear png sticker plush toy illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Teddy bear png sticker plush toy illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6340821

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Teddy bear png sticker plush toy illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More