https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342051Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale blog banner templates, 3D rendered for small business design vector setMorePremiumID : 6342051View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 169.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 710 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2957 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSale blog banner templates, 3D rendered for small business design vector setMore