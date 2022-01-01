https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6342063Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline delivery blog banner template, 3D marketing vectorMorePremiumID : 6342063View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 33.07 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 33.07 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOnline delivery blog banner template, 3D marketing vectorMore