https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6360644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFalling leaf collage element, vintage Japanese art vectorDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU (1917) by Konan Tanigami.MorePremiumID : 6360644View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 8.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Falling leaf collage element, vintage Japanese art vectorMore