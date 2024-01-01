rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6382170
Ananassa Sativa Variegata leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by Alexander Francis Lydon & Benjamin Fawsett.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6382170

View CC0 License

