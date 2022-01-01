https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6382460Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese vintage flower background, decorative oriental artRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremiumID : 6382460View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiChinese vintage flower background, decorative oriental artMore