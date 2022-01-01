rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6382638
Decorative floral pattern phone wallpaper, traditional flower background
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Decorative floral pattern phone wallpaper, traditional flower background

Remixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.

More
Premium
ID : 
6382638

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Decorative floral pattern phone wallpaper, traditional flower background

More