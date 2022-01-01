https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6419124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOriental flower clipart, aesthetic illustration psdRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremiumID : 6419124View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 3999 px | 300 dpi | 197.33 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3999 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Oriental flower clipart, aesthetic illustration psdMore