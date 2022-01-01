https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6419204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeony flower collage element, vintage Chinese aesthetic illustration psdRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremiumID : 6419204View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 131.09 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Peony flower collage element, vintage Chinese aesthetic illustration psdMore