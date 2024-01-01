https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6420877Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen Musa Vittata leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by Alexander Francis Lydon & Benjamin Fawsett.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6420877View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5334 x 8000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5334 x 8000 px | 300 dpi | 244.2 MBFree DownloadGreen Musa Vittata leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by Alexander Francis Lydon & Benjamin Fawsett.More