https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6429090Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecorative floral pattern seamless pattern background, traditional art psd setRemixed from our own original 1867 edition of Examples of Chinese Ornament selected from objects in the South Kensington Museum and other collections by Owen Jones.MorePremiumID : 6429090View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 224.3 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Decorative floral pattern seamless pattern background, traditional art psd setMore