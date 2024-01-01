rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6430905
Libra symbol png sticker, astrology sign illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Libra symbol png sticker, astrology sign illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6430905

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Libra symbol png sticker, astrology sign illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More