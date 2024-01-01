rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6431160
Open notebook png sticker, stationery illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Open notebook png sticker, stationery illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6431160

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Open notebook png sticker, stationery illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More