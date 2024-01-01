rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6431587
Red lips stain png sticker, Valentine's illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red lips stain png sticker, Valentine's illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6431587

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Red lips stain png sticker, Valentine's illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More