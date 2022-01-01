https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6433002Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng hand holding pen sticker, sparkly aesthetic illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 6433002View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 856 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1070 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2852 pxCompatible with :Png hand holding pen sticker, sparkly aesthetic illustration, transparent backgroundMore