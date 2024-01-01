rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6436807
Treble clef png sticker, music note illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Treble clef png sticker, music note illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6436807

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Treble clef png sticker, music note illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More