rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6440165
Coconut tree png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coconut tree png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6440165

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Coconut tree png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More