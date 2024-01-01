rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6442187
Screwdriver cocktail png sticker, alcoholic beverage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Screwdriver cocktail png sticker, alcoholic beverage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6442187

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Screwdriver cocktail png sticker, alcoholic beverage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More