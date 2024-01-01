rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6442204
Martini cocktail png sticker, alcoholic beverage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Martini cocktail png sticker, alcoholic beverage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6442204

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Martini cocktail png sticker, alcoholic beverage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More