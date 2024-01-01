https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6442311Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSugar skull makeup clipart, Day of the Dead traditional illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6442311View CC0 LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.72 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 206.96 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Sugar skull makeup clipart, Day of the Dead traditional illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More