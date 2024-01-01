rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6449127
Sugar skull png sticker, Day of the Dead traditional illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sugar skull png sticker, Day of the Dead traditional illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6449127

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Sugar skull png sticker, Day of the Dead traditional illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More