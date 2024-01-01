rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6453800
Green Pandanus Javanicus Variegatus leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes…
Green Pandanus Javanicus Variegatus leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by Alexander Francis Lydon & Benjamin Fawsett.

Public Domain Free CC0 image
ID : 
6453800

View CC0 License

Green Pandanus Javanicus Variegatus leaf illustration. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1865 edition of Les Plantes à Feuillage Coloré by Alexander Francis Lydon & Benjamin Fawsett.

