rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6468101
Bamboo tree png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bamboo tree png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6468101

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Bamboo tree png sticker, botanical illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More