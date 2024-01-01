https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6469732Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack ornament png frame, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6469732View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2666 pxSVG | 38.6 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Black ornament png frame, vintage illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More