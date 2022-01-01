https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6474349Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBudget planning PowerPoint presentation template, financial expert, blue design vectorMorePremiumID : 6474349View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.17 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.17 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Chivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontBudget planning PowerPoint presentation template, financial expert, blue design vectorMore