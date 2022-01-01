https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6479475Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherry fruit sticker, gold aesthetic illustration vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6479475View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 21.24 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3499 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 3999 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Cherry fruit sticker, gold aesthetic illustration vectorMore