https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6479547Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFinance tips PowerPoint presentation template, financial service, blue design psdMorePremiumID : 6479547View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 53.47 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 53.47 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 53.47 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Chivo by Omnibus-TypeDownload Chivo fontFinance tips PowerPoint presentation template, financial service, blue design psdMore