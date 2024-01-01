rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482045
Bomb png sticker, cartoon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bomb png sticker, cartoon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6482045

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Bomb png sticker, cartoon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More