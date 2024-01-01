rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482061
Orange ghost png sticker, Halloween celebration illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Orange ghost png sticker, Halloween celebration illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6482061

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Orange ghost png sticker, Halloween celebration illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More