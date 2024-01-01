rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6482180
Shamrock leaf png sticker, Saint Patrick's celebration illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6482180

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

