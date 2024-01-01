rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6484673
Pipe wrench drawing, vintage tool illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pipe wrench drawing, vintage tool illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6484673

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Pipe wrench drawing, vintage tool illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More