https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485015Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLight bulb png sticker, electricity image on transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6485015View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1446 x 2168 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Light bulb png sticker, electricity image on transparent backgroundMore