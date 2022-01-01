https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485541Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBudget consulting Instagram post template, future plan, purple gradient design vectorMorePremiumID : 6485541View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.18 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.18 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontBudget consulting Instagram post template, future plan, purple gradient design vectorMore