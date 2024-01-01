https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6485758Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeometric shapes png sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6485758View CC0 LicensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3999 x 2666 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Geometric shapes png sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More