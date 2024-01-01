rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6487046
Microscope png sticker, vintage object illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Microscope png sticker, vintage object illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6487046

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Microscope png sticker, vintage object illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More