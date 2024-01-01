rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6487142
Twine ball clipart, vintage object illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Twine ball clipart, vintage object illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6487142

View CC0 License

Twine ball clipart, vintage object illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More