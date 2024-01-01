rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488051
Mallet drawing, tool vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mallet drawing, tool vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6488051

View CC0 License

Mallet drawing, tool vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More