rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6488087
Masonry trowel clipart, tool vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Masonry trowel clipart, tool vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6488087

View CC0 License

Masonry trowel clipart, tool vintage illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More