https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6489039Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng astronaut in space suit sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6489039View CC0 LicensePNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png astronaut in space suit sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More