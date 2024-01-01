EOD - A Uruguayan explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) technician maneuvers a line attached to an improvised explosive device during a training field exercise organized by U.S. Navy master EOD technicians., Nov. 15, 2010.

The Navy EOD technicians taught Uruguayan forces basic explosive detection and detonation during a three-week training mission coordinated by the Maritime Civil Affairs and Security Training Command (MCAST). MCAST delivers teams of highly skilled sailors to partner nations to share their experience and strengthen international relationships as an integral part of the Navy's maritime strategy. [U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class (SW) Peter D. Lawlor]. Original public domain image from Flickr