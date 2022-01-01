rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6490971
Business success ppt presentation template, financial advisors, purple gradient design vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Business success ppt presentation template, financial advisors, purple gradient design vector

More
Premium
ID : 
6490971

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Fahkwang by Cadson Demak
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Business success ppt presentation template, financial advisors, purple gradient design vector

More