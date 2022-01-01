https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6491072Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue flower png sticker, ripped paper copy space design transparent background remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 6491072View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2858 pxCompatible with :Blue flower png sticker, ripped paper copy space design transparent background remixed by rawpixelMore