rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6494318
Stacks of money png sticker, vintage finance illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stacks of money png sticker, vintage finance illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6494318

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Stacks of money png sticker, vintage finance illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More