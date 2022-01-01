https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6494666Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFinance tips slide template, financial service, purple gradient design psdMorePremiumID : 6494666View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 54.12 MBBlog Banner PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 54.12 MBPresentation PSD 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpi | 54.12 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fahkwang by Cadson DemakDownload Fahkwang fontFinance tips slide template, financial service, purple gradient design psdMore