rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6501500
Instant camera png sticker, retro illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Instant camera png sticker, retro illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6501500

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Instant camera png sticker, retro illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More