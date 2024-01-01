rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6510533
Candle lady drawing, vintage portrait illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Candle lady drawing, vintage portrait illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6510533

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Candle lady drawing, vintage portrait illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More