rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6513654
Out they go png sticker, pointing hand illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Out they go png sticker, pointing hand illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6513654

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Out they go png sticker, pointing hand illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More