https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6513847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLocation pin png icon, simple digital sticker in transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6513847View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2857 x 4000 pxSVG | 1.32 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Location pin png icon, simple digital sticker in transparent backgroundMore