https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6515841Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRipped paper mockup, love typography psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6515841View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 1824 px | 300 dpi | 104.25 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 730 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1824 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontRipped paper mockup, love typography psdMore