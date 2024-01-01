rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6515958
Hand holding pencil sticker, education vintage illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand holding pencil sticker, education vintage illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6515958

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Hand holding pencil sticker, education vintage illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More